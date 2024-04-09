It will be tough, says Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone of Borussia Dortmund clash

MADRID – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is expecting a “very tough” match when his side host Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on April 10.

The Spaniards are competing in the last eight of Europe’s elite club competition for the third time in five years, but have not advanced further since 2016-17, when they lost in the semi-finals to rivals and eventual champions Real Madrid.

Having been in charge since 2011, Simeone knows the strengths and weaknesses of his team inside out, and will plot a way to overcome their recent patchy form – Atletico are fourth in La Liga, just two points ahead of Athletic Bilbao with eight matches remaining.

“We drew a very tough match (against Dortmund),” he said on uefa.com.

“The Germans are always strong and there will be a great atmosphere in the return leg. So we need a good first leg (at home). We find a team that fought to win its championship last year and that this year is experiencing a season similar to ours. It will be tough.”

Atletico head into the match on the back of two wins and two defeats in all competitions but there is cause for optimism when they are playing at home, especially in Europe.

Simeone’s side have never suffered a Champions League knockout loss at the Wanda Metropolitano or their old Vicente Calderon ground, winning in 10 of those 16 fixtures and conceding just four goals in the process.

Atletico are also on a run of nine Champions League home games without losing since they fell 1-0 in the group stage to AC Milan in November 2021.

The Spanish giants will, however, be concerned that forward Memphis Depay will miss the clash due to injury. The club have confirmed that the 30-year-old Dutchman suffered a “muscular injury” in his left leg.

Atletico did not specify his expected absence period but Spanish media reported that he could miss three weeks and subsequently the return leg in Germany on April 16.

Depay, on as a substitute, scored an 87th-minute goal to help Atletico take their last-16 tie with last season’s runners-up Inter Milan to extra time, and the Rojiblancos triumphed on penalties.

Like Simeone, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic is also expecting a competitive game but is calm about his side’s chances.

“It’s a very interesting draw, strong opponents. We’re looking forward to travelling to Madrid. Atletico is a little monster that has to be defeated,” he said.

The Germans have suffered three straight Champions League quarter-final eliminations since they lost to Bayern Munich in the final in 2013.

Dortmund showed what they are capable of when they beat Bayern 2-0 away in the Bundesliga on March 31, their fifth successive victory in all competitions.

However, their momentum was halted when they lost 1-0 at home to Stuttgart last weekend.

“It makes us a little frustrated when you see what we did against Bayern, and (I) wonder what might have happened had we shown this face more often,” Terzic added.

“Now we have a few more chances to show this face again.” AFP