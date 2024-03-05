Real Madrid ready to win every tournament, says Carlo Ancelotti

MADRID – Real Madrid were not a happy team the past few days following what they believed was injustice over the weekend, and that could spell trouble for RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16, second-leg clash on March 6.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men beat Leipzig 1-0 in the first leg in February, but have won just one of three La Liga games after that victory despite being comfortably top of the Spanish standings.

On March 2, Real fought back from 2-0 down against Valencia to draw 2-2, and were angered when the referee blew his full-time whistle just as Brahim Diaz crossed the ball into the box for Jude Bellingham to head in a last-gasp winner.

Protests followed, and Bellingham was also sent off for what he said to the official afterwards. The referee’s report said he showed “aggressive attitude” and repeatedly shouted “it’s a f*****g goal”.

The Spanish giants are reeling from that match – players were said to be in a “state of shock” while Real Madrid TV slammed the decision as “a laughing stock, an embarrassment, a robbery and unprecedented”.

All that anger aside, the focus must now turn to Leipzig at the Bernabeu.

“We have to pursue the dream in the Champions League. I would like not to think about the referee after the (Valencia) match,” said Ancelotti on March 5.

“It (the Leipzig game) is an important opportunity to continue in a special competition for us. We have to bring out our best version because the tie is not over. We have to play at our best level from the first minute to the end.

“Tomorrow’s game will be different compared to the first game, I think they will counter attack more. (Are we) confident? Of course.

“We know what we did wrong and what we did right. Hopefully you can see the improvements.”

Real, 14-time winners of the Champions League, are favourites for this home game.

They are seeking to avoid just a second exit from 21 ties in this competition in which they have won the first leg. Real’s only previous such elimination was by Ajax Amsterdam in the last 16 in 2018-19.

The Spaniards are also close to full strength, with Ancelotti’s only injury concerns being David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, the latter two should be on track to return in April.

Bellingham, who joined Real last summer and has 20 goals and eight assists in 30 appearances in an impressive debut season, is eligible to play in Europe.

“The secret to success is having talented footballers. Players who want to learn, improve and be a part of Real Madrid,” Ancelotti added.

“My team has been brilliant this season. Still a long way to go, and we want to win every tournament we play in.”

Over in the Leipzig camp, the Germans will be without the suspended Mohamed Simakan and Lukas Klostermann, who is still recovering from a hip problem.

Marco Rose’s men have a slim disadvantage heading into the match and would rue not being clinical enough at the Red Bull Arena on Feb 13.

But they are boosted by a 4-1 thrashing of VfL Bochum over the weekend, only their third win in 10 competitive games as they lie fifth in the Bundesliga.

Momentum could be key, while Rose would also have to be wary that they have failed to win any of their previous six Champions League knockout games.

Leipzig’s Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen believes his team are confident that they can beat Real.

“We needed the three points (against Bochum) and we’re flying now with a good feeling to Madrid,” he said.