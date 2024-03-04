Kylian Mbappe tension overshadows PSG’s crunch Champions League date

PARIS – Just days before Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last-16, second-leg clash against Real Sociedad, their outgoing star player Kylian Mbappe had a showdown meeting with coach Luis Enrique on March 2.

The France striker was reported to have requested the meeting after feeling he is being punished for his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, according to ESPN.

Mbappe was hauled off at half-time during the PSG’s 0-0 draw away to Monaco on March 1. He changed and watch the second half from the stands, instead of with his teammates from the bench.

The club’s all-time top scorer informed PSG in mid-February that he intended to depart when his contract expires in June, after seven years at the Parc des Princes, with Real Madrid his likely next destination. Enrique responded to that by leaving the 25-year-old on the bench for their next game at Nantes, although Mbappe came on to score a penalty in a 2-0 win.

He then started the home meeting with Rennes on Feb 25 and wore the captain’s armband in the absence of usual skipper Marquinhos, but was substituted on 65 minutes with PSG trailing at the time in a game they ended up drawing 1-1.

ESPN reported that Enrique told Mbappe during their meeting that his selection decisions “were nothing personal and not retribution” for the Frenchman’s impending exit. This despite L’Equipe reporting that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is infuriated by Mbappe’s “betrayal” in seeking a summer exit.

Enrique said after the draw with Monaco: “Sooner rather than later, we will play without Mbappe, so I’m looking for the best option for the team.

“Sometimes I’m right, sometimes I’m wrong. We need to get used to it (playing without Mbappe). I will do what is best for my team. I don’t want to create controversy, it’s my decision.”

He is already starting to prepare his team for this, playing Bradley Barcola more often in Mbappe’s favoured left-wing position.

“I get the impression that ever since he told the club he was leaving he has been punished by the coach, or maybe the punishment has been imposed by the directors. It is inappropriate to create such a controversy four days before a game as important as the second leg against Sociedad,” said Alain Roche, a former PSG defender and sporting director now working as a pundit for broadcaster Canal Plus.

It remains to be seen what role Mbappe will play against Sociedad, given that he has now either started on the bench or been replaced in each of his club’s three matches since he told the Qatar-owned club he would leave at the end of this season. PSG head to the Anoeta Stadium with a first-leg 2-0 lead.

The match comes on the back of a difficult nine days for the Spanish club, who have lost their last two La Liga games, as well as suffering a painful penalty shoot-out defeat in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Coach Imanol Alguacil rested several key players in the 3-2 defeat by Sevilla at the weekend, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Robin le Normand, Hamari Traore, Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Merino all unused substitutes, while Brais Mendez, Javi Galan and Sheraldo Becker were used only in the second half. All eight may start on March 5. AFP, XINHUA