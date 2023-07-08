I want the best for Singapore football, not for myself, says FAS acting president Bernard Tan

Acting FAS president Bernard Tan is hopeful Singapore will make strides at the SEA Games, despite not qualifying for the semi-finals since 2013. ST PHOTO: EUGENE TAN
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – In the nine months he has headed the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) as its acting president, Bernard Tan has overseen two of the most painful results in local history. But in an interview with The Straits Times on Friday, he believes he is the man to take the sport forward.

In January, the Lions lost 4-1 to Malaysia for their heaviest defeat to their fierce rivals in 21 years as they crashed out of the AFF Championship, before the national Under-22s were thrashed 7-0 by their Causeway counterparts at the SEA Games in May. It was Singapore’s worst loss at the biennial Games since 1971 and the winless team also finished last in their group.

