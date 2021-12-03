Four of a kind: Singapore's past titles

R. Sasikumar, Singapore's match-winner in the 1998 Tiger Cup final - which the Asean Football Federation championship was known as then - said: "Due to injury and personal reasons, many stars like Fandi Ahmad, David Lee, Malek Awab, Lim Tong Hai, Steven Tan and V. Selvaraj were retired or not in the 1998 squad.

"There was a youthful energy about the team because there were players from the Olympic (Under-23) squad who wanted to prove their worth and thinking this was our turn. There was Rezal Hassan in goal, S. Subramani, Aide Iskandar and myself in a three-man defence, and we had a solid backline who trusted one another.