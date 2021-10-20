Football: Up to 1,000 fans allowed for U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in S'pore, tickets on sale from Oct 20

SINGAPORE - Tickets for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers held in Singapore go on sale at 4pm on Wednesday (Oct 20) with 1,000 fans allowed for each match.

The Republic's begin their Group H campaign against Timor-Leste on Oct 25, before taking on the Philippines three days later and ending against South Korea on Oct 31. All three games start at 8pm at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

There will be games at 5pm and 8pm on matchdays and any balance of tickets, dependent on online sales, will only be available for purchase at the Jalan Besar Stadium ticketing counter from 2pm on match days

Tickets are $8 for children under 12 and $15 for adults and available at the FAS website.

Fans will be issued a wrist tag, which allows re-entry for that match day, upon entering the stadium after showing proof of full vaccination and completing the mandatory bag checks.

Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination. Children aged 12 and below must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

Strict social distancing measures shall be enforced in seating plans and allocation. Food and drink are also not permitted in the stadium and all individuals are required to always wear their masks.

While musical instruments shall not be permitted into the stadium, banners and flags which do not contravene security and/or regulatory measures may be allowed.