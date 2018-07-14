Football: Seniors enjoy a kickabout in Walking Football event organised by Football Association of Singapore

SINGAPORE - A total of 110 seniors from various senior activity centres and welfare homes across Singapore participated in the Seniors Walking Football event on Saturday afternoon (July 14) at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Facilitated by certified grassroots coaches from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), the event saw took place before the Singapore Premier League match between the Young Lions and Hougang United, and saw participants take part in simple drills and five-a-side games during an hour-long session.

Walking Football, a variant of football where players can only walk and no tackling is allowed, is aimed both at avoiding injuries and facilitating the playing of the sport by those who are physically disadvantaged, suitable for people aged over 50.

In a statement, the FAS said it hoped the slower pace of Walking Football can help bring people of all ages closer and promote community bonding through the game in a safe environment.

Seniors Walking Football is part of the Singapore Football Festival and the national football body's ongoing efforts to reach out to different segments of the football fraternity.