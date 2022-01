Football: Rashford lifts Man United into fourth, Newcastle boost survival bid

LONDON (AFP) - Marcus Rashford lifted Manchester United into fourth place in the Premier League as his last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham, while Newcastle boosted their survival bid with a vital victory at Leeds on Saturday (Jan 22).

Ralf Rangnick's side were kept at bay until the third minute of stoppage-time at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani crossed for fellow substitute Rashford to score his second goal in successive games.

After a VAR check for offside, the goal was awarded as interim boss Rangnick celebrated consecutive wins for the first time in charge.

It was a crucial victory for United in their fight to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish.

United moved one point above West Ham, knocking David Moyes' men out of the top four.

Tottenham and Arsenal would both go back above United if they win their matches on Sunday against Chelsea and Burnley respectively.

Rashford's dramatic winner was a memorable end to what looked set to end in a drab goalless draw between two sides that failed to muster a shot on target between them in the first half.

It was Rangnick's decision to throw caution to the wind with his late attacking substitutions that paid dividends.

"If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of win, a clean sheet. I think in the end we deserved to win," Rangnick said.

"It takes patience to play West Ham. A few moments at the end I wished we would have passed the ball instead of shooting from wherever.

"Bearing in mind we played a few days ago against Brentford, the team looked physically good."

Drone delay

Jonjo Shelvey's second-half free-kick clinched third bottom Newcastle's much-needed 1-0 win over Leeds.

Shelvey curled home from 20 yards in the 75th minute, giving Eddie Howe's side only their second victory of the season.

Newcastle were under the pressure for long spells but they held on to climb to within a point of safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Norwich.

Leeds are now only seven points above the relegation zone after their damaging defeat.