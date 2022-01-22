Football: Villa win at struggling Everton as objects rain down from the stands

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Everton's first match of the post-Rafa Benitez era began with a 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday (Jan 22) amid a tense and feisty atmosphere at Goodison Park where the visiting team were hit by missiles thrown from the crowd.

A lively first half ended with Emiliano Buendia scoring with a flicked header that arced over Jordan Pickford in goal and the provocative celebrations led to a bottle being launched from the stands and hitting the Villa players.

Lucas Digne, who was booed by Everton fans on his first return to Goodison Park since last week's transfer, provided the assist and he was also hit by an object.

Villa's Matty Cash, who went down after being hit by a bottle, told BT Sport: "Crazy, it hit me straight in the head, it's not nice but three points, we'll take that.

"It was a tough game, they threw everything forward in the last 15 to 20 minutes and we said we had to deal with the horrible part. We picked up the three points, massive."

Everton later said they arrested the supporter who threw the bottle after security identified the culprit with CCTV footage.

Duncan Ferguson, in interim charge at Everton for a second time after his brief caretaker stint in 2019, had asked his players to show "fight and determination" but scoring opportunities were in short supply in the first half.

Tempers flared in the second period even as referee Craig Pawson attempted to control proceedings and dished out nine yellow cards during the game.

Winger Anthony Gordon's introduction greatly improved Everton's attack in the second half but his team mates failed to convert his delightful crosses into the box.