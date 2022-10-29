Football: Forest’s Cooper fully focused on Arsenal after win over Liverpool

LONDON – Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper has said that his team have put last weekend’s impressive 1-0 Premier League win over Liverpool behind them, and are fully prepared for their trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Forest are still finding it tough to get out of the relegation zone but will have confidence and momentum on their side after their victory over the Reds. Cooper, however, insisted his side will not get carried away.

“We’ve quickly learnt that anything we earn in this league is hard to do and a win was one that we really needed, but the day after we were back to work and focusing on the next game,” he said.

“Even before, when results weren’t as good, I’ve never had to question the spirit or intent from the group which is something I’ve been pleased with. We’ve picked up after setbacks and it was great to get the win last week.

“When you win a game you hope to back it up with another positive performance and result and that’s the intention going into a tough game away from home this weekend.”

Forest have conceded just two goals in their last four games and a rather solid defence will be put to the test against Arsenal, who have scored 25 goals in 11 Premier League matches.

“We always prepare for a team to be at their best and having looked at Arsenal, you can see why they are where they are in the league. A lot of credit goes to Mikel (Arteta) and his team for the way they’re playing and the amount of points they’ve picked up.

“We have to really focus on ourselves now and build on the good things we’ve done in recent games.”

All the positivity aside, Forest have picked up just two wins on their travels this season and also failed in score in each of their last four away fixtures.

The injured Omar Richards, Jack Colback, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate remain sidelined for the clash.

Arsenal, who have lost just once in their 11 games, will hope to get back to winning ways. Their momentum had stalled after their 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton last weekend was followed by a 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League in midweek.

The Gunners head into Sunday’s game on a 10-game winning streak at the Emirates in all competitions – including their last eight in the English top flight.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko are doubts, while Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe are out. AFP