Football: Arteta admits battling Saints taught Arsenal ‘a lesson’ in 1-1 draw

SOUTHAMPTON - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side created enough chances for a “different outcome” after the English Premier League leaders dropped points for just the second time this season, as Southampton came from behind to snatch a 1-1 home draw on Sunday.
The Gunners had 12 shots on goal compared to the Saints’ 10, although both sides registered three shots on target.
It was the first time since New Year’s Day – against Manchester City – that Arsenal had failed to win a league game in which they had scored first, ending an 18-match sequence.
Arteta told the BBC: “We had three or four good opportunities and should have scored more. We needed two or three goals, but only scored one.
“It’s disappointing. We created enough chances but couldn’t put the ball away. It’s a lesson.
“They put us under more pressure through direct play in the second half, and we were struggling.”
He also told Sky Sports his side deserved a “different outcome” after creating “the two biggest chances in the second half” but praised Southampton for their performance.
“We started well and we should have scored more, but we’re only human and it’s tricky,” said Arsenal defender Ben White, adding that the team were disappointed with their second-half showing.
“We were sloppy in possession, we didn’t win duels. It was the opposite to the first half.”
Arsenal went in front through Granit Xhaka’s first-half strike at St Mary’s.
But Stuart Armstrong levelled after the interval as Arsenal paid the price for failing to convert several chances to increase their advantage.
The end of Arsenal’s eight-game winning run in all competitions leaves them only two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with both having played 11 games.
While Arteta will be frustrated that Arsenal squandered the lead given to them by Swiss midfielder Xhaka, it is a tribute to his team’s unexpected rise this season that failing to take maximum points ranks as a disappointment.
A vibrant Arsenal start saw Bukayo Saka’s cross fall just inches away from Gabriel Magalhaes, before Gabriel Martinelli caused havoc in the Southampton defence with a direct run that ended with Xhaka’s powerful drive repelled by Gavin Bazunu.
Xhaka turned provider moments later when he teed up Martin Odegaard for a low strike that whistled wide from the edge of the area.
Arsenal were in complete control and Xhaka delivered the goal their pressure merited in the 11th minute.
It was a smooth move as Saka’s backheel sent White away down the right flank and his cross reached Xhaka, who crashed a blistering strike into the roof of the net from 12 yards.
Arsenal had never lost when Xhaka scored, a sequence stretching to 17 games.
Gabriel Jesus was inches away from doubling Arsenal’s lead when he shot into the side-netting from Odegaard’s pass.
Bazunu left Jesus frustrated again just before half-time as the Brazilian reached Odegaard’s lofted pass for a volley that the Saints goalkeeper blocked at point-blank range.
Mohamed Elyounoussi’s last-ditch tackle stopped Jesus in his tracks after the Arsenal striker sprinted clear on goal.
But, for all their territorial dominance, Arteta’s team could not land the knockout blow and they were hit with a sucker punch in the 65th minute.
A quick counter-attack drew reward when Elyounoussi slipped the ball into the path of Armstrong, who was composed with his finish past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The home team looked the more likely to find the winner after that, but created only half-chances.
“It was always going to be a hard game, it was not the perfect start. But to get a point is amazing for us,” said Armstrong.
“We changed the shape quite quickly and sat deeper to limit their chances. We knew on the counter-attack we could be dangerous.”
His manager Ralph Hasenhuttl added: “In the first half we were lucky only to be one goal down. After that, you saw what happens when you have belief.
“We had a few issues in the beginning with the shape, but we made some changes and coped better after that.
“Especially considering we were 1-0 down, it’s a good result.” AFP, REUTERS