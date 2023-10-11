Chicken rice out, fishball celery soup in: How Hassan Sunny became S’pore’s most capped goalkeeper

There have been several sacrifices made to get here for a man nicknamed “superman” in local circles. His kryptonite was chicken.

Hassan can’t remember the last time he had chicken rice. It used to be his favourite dish which he would eat a few times a week. He also admitted to being able to wolf down a box of 18 pieces of chicken wingettes and drumettes from a fast-food joint – in one sitting.

These days, chicken rice is swopped for a bowl of fishball celery soup and a small serving of brown rice.

What changed his mindset were two anterior cruciate ligament injuries on his right knee within 11 months – first, May 2011, then March 2012. At that time, Hassan weighed 93kg and had a waist size of 38. Being out of the game for two years made him realise that if he wanted to have a long career, he had to change his habits.

A gradual reduction in food intake led to a full vegan diet in 2019. More recently, he incorporated fish into his meals as he had noticed that he was losing some muscle mass.

Hassan listens to his body, quite literally.

Every morning, he will do some stretching if any area of his body feels tight. It is then followed by a quick yoga session before he heads for club training. On his days off, he hits the gym.

Hassan, who signed a two-season contract extension with Albirex in August, wants to play on for as long as his body allows him to. The mantra is simple: Take care of my body and it will take care of my career.

“It’s hard to decide when to step away from the game. That is the reason why I’m trying my best to follow my career to do what it takes to stay in it,” said the father of four daughters aged 13, eight, five and one.

“I want to retire as someone who has achieved so many things in football, because... I want to have a good story to tell my kids and at a later stage, I would like to share my knowledge with the younger ones.”

Hassan’s professionalism has not gone unnoticed with club coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga having described him as “the most professional player in this country”.

He kept 11 clean sheets in 19 league matches to help Albirex retain their Singapore Premier League title this season, in the process becoming the first player in Singapore to win the domestic league title with four clubs, the others being Tampines Rovers (2011), Warriors FC (2014) and Lion City Sailors (2021).