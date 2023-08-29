Chelsea to blood youngsters in League Cup clash with Wimbledon

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is putting faith in his young players as he prepares for his side’s League Cup second-round clash against League Two side Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Owing to their 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season, their worst since 1993-94, the Blues will enter the second round of the competition for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Facing a lowly team like Wimbledon should not trouble Chelsea much, and Pochettino believes that now is a chance to give his younger players a chance to show what they can do.

“We are thinking to start with XI players who can perform in the way we want. After our assessment and (looking at) our risk, we are going to use four or five young guys,” he said on Tuesday, without mentioning names.

“Chelsea always produces good talent, young kids, now it is about opportunity.

“It is not because it is our philosophy, it’s because we need to bring young guys to the first team because we have some players who cannot play tomorrow.

“Part of the project is to produce players for the first team because the players and coaches are working so hard.”

The Argentinian has not had an easy start to his tenure since he was appointed in May, as the club streamline their bloated squad by removing players he do not need.

This period of transition saw the Blues draw 1-1 with Liverpool, lose 3-1 to West Ham before a 3-0 win over newly promoted Luton Town on Saturday.

Djordje Petrovic was brought in from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution as their latest signing to bolster their goalkeeper department, and the Serb could be given a chance against Wimbledon.

However, Romeo Lavia is unlikely to make his Chelsea debut until after the September international break, joining a crowded treatment room comprising Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.

“The circumstances aren’t the best with the injuries, but all of the competitions are important for Chelsea,” added Pochettino.

“We have some players that we need to avoid risk and give some rest that is why I was saying we were so focused on assessing and analysing players.”

Unlike Chelsea, Wimbledon have not lost a single game in the season so far, and were denied a third straight win when Forest Green Rovers scored late in a 1-1 draw last Saturday.