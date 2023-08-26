Raheem Sterling deserves ‘full credit’ for return to form, says Mauricio Pochettino

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on Raheem Sterling and said that the England forward deserved "full credit" for returning to form after his dazzling two-goal display in Friday's 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for the Blues in their opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool and last week's 3-1 loss to West Ham United, and he again looked back to his best as he helped his team earn their first win under new boss Pochettino.

Sterling has flourished under the Argentinian coach, who took charge in July, having struggled to find consistent form for much of his time at Chelsea since his move from Manchester City a little more than a year ago.

"His commitment in the way he wants to contribute with the team, with his work ethic and quality, he deserves the full credit for his performance," Pochettino said.

"I'm so pleased for him. He told me last season was a difficult season for him, so I am very pleased when the player is happy. And when an offensive player can score or assist, for us, it's the best feeling."

Sterling, who also set up striker Nicolas Jackson for Chelsea's third goal, said that he had held talks with Pochettino about reinventing his role at the club.

"Our first conversation with all of the players, and Raheem, I love to ask the position they love to play, how they feel, how they see themselves," Pochettino added of the meetings he had with his men.

"It's not (just about) the position, it's the animation and the way the team is going to link in between them. It's to find the best position... to provide the best platform, position and place and link with the player where they can (show) their best quality.

“It’s really important, the process... When you want to build a team in the process that we are, it’s a matter of time.”

Chelsea play Wimbledon in the League Cup on Wednesday before returning to league action against Nottingham Forest next weekend.

On his first win with his new club, Pochettino said: "I am happy because the first victory is always very important.

"It was a solid performance. I think we needed that, we needed to feel the trust and the confidence in what we are doing." REUTERS