Casemiro late show sends Man United into FA Cup quarters

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Liverpool v Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 28, 2024 Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Liverpool v Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 28, 2024 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in action with Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Liverpool v Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 28, 2024 Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana in action with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Liverpool v Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 28, 2024 Liverpool's Jayden Danns scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Liverpool v Southampton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 28, 2024 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo with manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted REUTERS/Phil Noble
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 05:58 AM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 05:58 AM

NOTTINGHAM, England - Brazilian Casemiro scored in the 89th minute to send Manchester United into a record 48th FA Cup quarter-final with a 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old midfielder headed in a low bouncing free kick from Bruno Fernandes from close range to keep alive United's last hope of lifting a trophy in a difficult season for the 12-times FA Cup winners.

Manager Erik ten Hag and his team held their breath through a lengthy VAR check for potential offside before the goal was confirmed to the delight of the United fans at the City Ground.

United will face Premier League leaders Liverpool or Championship Southampton in the last eight next month. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top