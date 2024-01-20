Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace to ease back to winning ways

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he wanted to see more of the same kind of aggression, as his side breathed new life into their English Premier League title challenge with a 5-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Jan 20.

Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes did most of the damage before half-time as he headed in the opener and then forced Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson into an own goal.

Leandro Trossard made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, before substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in stoppage time.

Victory moves Arteta’s men level with Manchester City and Aston Villa, two points behind leaders Liverpool (45).

“Very pleased, clean sheet and five goals,” said the Gunners boss.

“I had a really good feeling after we left the stadium after Liverpool (2-0 FA Cup defeat), the performance was there but the results were not.

“Today we were much more efficient in the opponents’ box, particularly than the last few games, and this is about scoring goals.

“Set pieces are a big part of us, especially against teams that want to defend deeply. It is a good way to win games. We used moments of the game we knew we could exploit really, really well. The subs did really well and had a big impact. Everyone was really focused.”

On his side’s title ambitions, he added: “This is the second part of the season and we want to tackle it with a lot of aggression and motivation.

“We will keep preparing and we must continue to do better and improve as a team.”

The Gunners had won just once in seven games before a two-week staggered winter break.

However, a warm weather training camp in Dubai looked to have refreshed last season’s runners-up, even if they did have very obliging visitors in struggling Palace.

The Eagles have won just once in 12 games to leave them still perilously poised above the relegation zone, as pressure piles on 76-year-old boss Roy Hodgson.