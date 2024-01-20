Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace to ease back to winning ways

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he wanted to see more of the same kind of aggression, as his side breathed new life into their English Premier League title challenge with a 5-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Jan 20.
Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes did most of the damage before half-time as he headed in the opener and then forced Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson into an own goal.
Leandro Trossard made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, before substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck twice in stoppage time.
Victory moves Arteta’s men level with Manchester City and Aston Villa, two points behind leaders Liverpool (45).
“Very pleased, clean sheet and five goals,” said the Gunners boss.
“I had a really good feeling after we left the stadium after Liverpool (2-0 FA Cup defeat), the performance was there but the results were not.
“Today we were much more efficient in the opponents’ box, particularly than the last few games, and this is about scoring goals.
“Set pieces are a big part of us, especially against teams that want to defend deeply. It is a good way to win games. We used moments of the game we knew we could exploit really, really well. The subs did really well and had a big impact. Everyone was really focused.”
On his side’s title ambitions, he added: “This is the second part of the season and we want to tackle it with a lot of aggression and motivation.
“We will keep preparing and we must continue to do better and improve as a team.”
The Gunners had won just once in seven games before a two-week staggered winter break.
However, a warm weather training camp in Dubai looked to have refreshed last season’s runners-up, even if they did have very obliging visitors in struggling Palace.
The Eagles have won just once in 12 games to leave them still perilously poised above the relegation zone, as pressure piles on 76-year-old boss Roy Hodgson.
Arsenal’s lack of a natural scorer has been scrutinised during their downturn in form, and the fact it was one of his defenders that ended a barren run in front of goal will remain a concern for Arteta.
No side has scored more goals from corners in the Premier League this season than Arsenal (nine) and it was two set pieces that undid Palace before half-time.
Gabriel outmuscled Chris Richards to rise highest and meet Declan Rice’s delivery with a downward header to settle the home side’s nerves just 11 minutes in.
Palace did not learn their lesson as Gabriel again got ahead of Richards to meet Bukayo Saka’s corner and the ball rebounded in off the unfortunate Henderson in the 37th minute.
For the third goal in the second half, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya collected a cross into the box and quickly set Gabriel Jesus galloping free on the counter-attack.
The Brazilian crossed for Trossard, who kept his cool to cut inside Nathaniel Clyne and smash home his seventh goal of the season.
With the game all but done for Palace, a banner unfurled in the away end in the closing stages that will do little to quell the pressure on Hodgson.
“Wasted potential on and off the pitch, weak decisions taking us backwards,” was the message from the Palace fans aimed at co-owner and chairman Steve Parish.
Martinelli then rubbed salt in the wounds by coming off the bench to score twice in stoppage time.
The Brazilian had been dropped after scoring just two goals in the Premier League all season. But he doubled that tally in a matter of seconds as he twice coolly slotted past Henderson into the far corner.
“We know our qualities. It doesn’t matter what people say on the outside, we believe in ourselves. We showed that today and what we can do,” said Martinelli. AFP