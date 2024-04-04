Arsenal reclaim top spot with comfortable win over Luton

LONDON - Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Luton Town on April 3 despite fielding a much-changed side.

Captain Martin Odegaard opened the scoring after 24 minutes and an own goal by Daiki Hashioka after good work by Emile Smith Rowe put the hosts firmly in control on the stroke of halftime.

Mikel Arteta's side moved into first place with 68 points from 30 games although Liverpool, who have 67, can reclaim the lead at home to Sheffield United on Thursday.

Arteta opted to shuffle his pack with Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka on the bench and Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey given starts but his side showed their strength in depth.

Luton, missing several key players, had their moments but remained third bottom with 22 points from 31 games, three behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal's 0-0 stalemate at champions Manchester City last weekend proved they have the resilience to go the distance in a three-way title fight.

And they returned to winning ways in business-like fashion against a Luton side perhaps with one eye on a more winnable game at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Smith Rowe repaid Arteta's faith in full as he was heavily involved in both goals.

He seized possession as Luton tried to play out from the back and played the ball to Odegaard who found Kai Havertz before taking a return pass and firing a shot past keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Luton enjoyed their best spell after falling behind and looked a threat on the break.

But when Smith Rowe wriggled his way to the byline in added time at the end of the first half and his cutback went in off Hashioka the game was as good as over.

Arsenal cantered through the second half, saving energy for the more testing weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. REUTERS