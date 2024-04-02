Man City’s experience of finishing season strongly doesn’t count this time: Guardiola

LONDON – Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City’s penchant for finishing the season strongly counts for nothing, as his third-placed side seek to pounce on any slip-ups by the teams above them, Arsenal and Liverpool.

City have won at least 14 of their final 19 league games in each of the last six seasons, which saw them lift the trophy each term except in 2019-20.

“Our experience (of strong finishes) is over, it doesn’t count. What counts is Villa,” he said on April 2, the eve of their home match against the fourth-placed Villans. “Being able to win lots of games in a row before, I don’t know how many (we can win) now. The only thing is how to beat Villa.”

City are on 64 points, one behind the second-placed Gunners and two adrift of Liverpool.

With nine games left, Guardiola said that his treble-winning side cannot afford to drop any more points. “It’s just winning games, that’s what we have to do,” added the Catalan.

“Villa are playing to qualify for the Champions League, every team plays for something, so the last few games will be difficult to manage.”

Guardiola was full of praise for fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, who has transformed the Midlands club since replacing former England midfielder Steven Gerrard in October 2022.

City suffered a 1-0 loss at Villa last December.

“(It’s) excellent, the way they play. Unai Emery has consistency every season. They’ve been impressive. It’s no surprise, the quality of him, his management and the team,” Guardiola said.

“They’re good on set pieces and in transition, with two quick players up front. They have a strong backline and an exceptional goalkeeper. That’s why they are where they are.”

Guardiola will be without defender Nathan Ake, who joins right-back Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Ederson in facing a spell on the sidelines with injury, but John Stones may return.

Ake was forced off after 27 minutes during City’s 0-0 home draw against Arsenal on March 31, a fixture that Walker and Ederson missed, while Stones was an unused substitute.

Guardiola did not provide a timeline for Ake, Walker or Ederson’s return. “John has to feel fully fit. But the injury was less than we expected. We’ll see. Maybe next games he’ll be ready.” he said.

“(Ake) injured. Hopefully he will be back soon. I don’t know exactly the timing. Next game he won’t be ready.”

City travel to Crystal Palace on April 6, three days before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid.

Villa, meanwhile, will be without their leading scorer Ollie Watkins due to a hamstring injury.

The England international, who has scored 16 league goals in 30 appearances this season, was replaced during Villa’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 30.

“Ollie’s injury is a small injury. With some days’ rest, maybe he could be available for the next match,” Emery said, referring to their home match against Brentford on April 6.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who returned to training last week after suffering a foot injury, will also miss the trip.

Matty Cash is still out with a hamstring issue, while John McGinn will serve the final match of his three-game ban.

Emery said: “I expect a very difficult match and that we will defend a lot tomorrow.

“I expect that in case we can dominate the match at some points to play with personality and try to use our power when we are with the ball.” REUTERS