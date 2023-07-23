Morocco keen to prove they belong at the World Cup

MELBOURNE – Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak says they are not at the Women’s World Cup to make up the numbers and are ready to shoulder the responsibility of being the first Arab country to take part as they prepare to make their debut on Monday.

Morocco, who will kick off their campaign against Germany, are one of eight sides making their debut in the expanded 32-team women’s global showcase, but Chebbak says their aspirations stretch beyond being happy to be here.

“We are not here just to make up the numbers, but to compete,” Chebbak said at a press conference on Sunday.

The Atlas Lionesses secured their spot by finishing runners-up on home soil at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Chebbak was named Player of the Tournament and was the joint-top goalscorer.

“We are honoured to be the first Arab country to take part,” she said. “We feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to show a good image, and to show the achievements that the Moroccan football team have made in terms of progress by qualifying. This is a great milestone for us and we hope that our match with Germany tomorrow will pave the way for other matches.”

In a country where football is revered but where interest in the women’s game is a new phenomenon, their performances at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations raised the team’s profile.

“They showed us that they can fill stadiums and make Moroccans happy,” the team’s French coach, Reynald Pedros, said. “They did it on the African stage. Now we are hoping to do the same on the international one.”

Nouhaila Benzina will also become the first player to wear a hijab at a senior women’s tournament. The wearing of head covers for religious purposes was first authorised by Fifa in 2014.

Morocco – ranked 70 places below their opponents – could not have much tougher opponents than second-ranked Germany, who were the first team to win back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

While Germany will be on a mission to make up for losing to England in 2022’s European Championship final, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg warned that it will not be easy.

“All the games are tight, women’s football teams have come ever closer,” she said. “All the countries coming here are not only proud to be at the World Cup, but they also have the quality to play here and to pose problems... It is much more competitive than 20 years ago when I was playing.”

Germany could be missing key players Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf, who are both injury doubts.

Also on Monday, Marta could become the first player – man or woman – to score in six World Cups against Panama.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said Marta is “100 per cent” after working with the high performance coach but would not confirm if the 37-year-old veteran, who is playing in her last World Cup, would start. REUTERS, NYTIMES