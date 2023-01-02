AFF Championship: Malaysia’s Brendan Gan back on the pitch after overcoming cancer

BUKIT JALIL – Before a ball has been kicked in Tuesday’s Causeway Derby, Malaysia midfielder Brendan Gan is already a winner.

In July 2021, he revealed his early-stage testicular cancer diagnosis, underwent surgery and treatment, and had to put his football career on hold.

Gan told the New Straits Times: “It was a shock to me... I was speechless for five to 10 minutes. I found a small lump, and I decided to investigate it. I went to a urologist, and he said everything was fine. However, I decided on getting a second opinion.

“I looked after myself and stayed healthy, so it was hard. My wife and son were in Australia then. I had to go through the process myself. But the support I received from everyone was amazing.

“Coming back from that, I thought it was going to be like a muscle injury, but it was a different challenge with many setbacks. It was a rollercoaster emotionally and physically.”

Remarkably, less than a year later, the Selangor skipper recovered. He returned to the pitch in June and scored a brace in a 7-0 Malaysian Super League win over Sarawak.

The 34-year-old even did well enough to earn a national team recall just three months later.

Now, as one of their three co-captains, he is one of the first names in Tigers coach Kim Pan-gon’s starting XI at the ongoing AFF Championship, in which they need to avoid defeat by Singapore to progress into the semi-finals.

Interestingly, neither Kim nor Malaysia forward Faisal Halim would comment on the inspiration they derived from Gan’s experiences, while the midfielder was not available for interview before the match.

But for all he has been through, winning the Asean title would surely mean the world to Gan, who was born in Sydney to a Malaysian father and Australian mother.

After impressing for hometown team Sutherland Sharks, he joined Sydney FC for three seasons, playing 38 A-League matches and scoring five goals.

He signed for Sabah in 2012 and was granted Malaysian citizenship the following year. But it was not until 2016 that he received the first of his 23 Tigers caps.

In part, his shortage of international games was due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries in both knees in 2015 and 2016.

But Gan remained “unbreakable”, and returned to help Perak win the 2018 Malaysia Cup.

He said: “My life’s story has been nothing but positives.

“Even the so-called ‘negative’ has given me strength and always made me find the bright side in every situation, it has built my character and tenacity to persevere through any challenge.”

Gan also posted updates on his condition on his Instagram page and used his experience to encourage other cancer patients.