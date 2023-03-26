Football: More foreign teams and foreign players could be quick fix to raise standards in SPL

BG Pathum United CEO Supasin Leelarit (left) met FAS acting president Bernard Tan and various local football officials in early March. PHOTO: BERNARD TAN/INSTAGRAM
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
36 min ago
SINGAPORE – While much of the Unleash the Roar! (UTR) project’s focus in the first two years has been on revamping and rejuvenating the youth football structure in Singapore, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua believes that the Singapore Premier League also plays an important role in ensuring the project’s success.

To raise the SPL’s standards, the UTR is exploring the possibility of adding more foreign teams and increasing the number of imports in each team, said Mr Chua, who is also the UTR’s executive committee chairman.

