Family support helps Kiradech Aphibarnrat take joint lead after first round of Porsche Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE – Having spent the past few weeks away from his family, Thai golfer Kiradech Aphibarnrat was only too glad to be reunited with them in Singapore this week as he competes at the Porsche Singapore Classic.

The presence of his wife Tunyatorn Chaiyarat and mother Supunnikar had a catalytic effect, inspiring him to an opening round of eight-under 64 at the US$2.5 million (S$3.36 million) DP World Tour event on March 21, giving him the joint lead with Englishman Jordan Smith and Malaysian Gavin Green at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

“This is the second or third week in a row that I’m playing, thus they came down to support. Thankfully, it is not too far away, just about a 2½-hour flight,” said world No. 441 Kiradech, adding that the Republic also feels like a “home” to him.

His performance at Laguna’s Classic Course has given him a shot in the arm. The four-time DP World Tour winner, whose last victory came at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth in 2018, has not played his best golf in recent years.

In 2023, he made the cut only seven times in 19 DP World Tour events, after missing the cut eight times in 15 tournaments the previous year, with just two top-10 finishes over the past two years.

“The last two years have been quite difficult for me but I am starting to enjoy this game again,” said Kiradech, who in 2018 became the first Thai golfer to earn PGA Tour membership.

“Especially this week, I have my family here, my mum and my wife so it makes everything easier and allows me to enjoy the game more. I am really looking forward to the weekend.”

Starting on the outward nine, Kiradech opened with five birdies in the first 10 holes, before encountering a minor blip when he bogeyed the par-five hole No. 3.

But he quickly regained his composure, closing out with four more birdies to claim the joint lead.

The 33-year-old added: “My ball strikes are much better. I have been working with friends back home who are on the Asian Tour as well last week for a couple of days.

“The key this week is to just hit it and keep the ball under the wind and make sure it does not land in the worst spot possible.”

Also enjoying the comfort of being close to home was Malaysia’s Green, who started his round with an eagle on the third hole before bogeying hole No. 5.

But, with his younger brother Galven following him around the course, the world No. 219 rattled off seven birdies in the rest of his round to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

The trio sit a stroke ahead of France’s Ugo Coussaud, with Grant Forrest, Andrea Pavan, Richard Mansell and Freddy Schott a further stroke behind at joint-fifth.

Being near home and being able to eat hawker food has been a nice change for Green, who is seeking his first win on the DP World Tour.

“It’s only the first day but it’s nice to be on top, so hopefully we can keep it going,” said the 30-year-old, who joined the Tour in 2018. “People are going to shoot low scores again so we’ve got to keep the pedal down and see what happens.”

England’s Smith wrapped up the opening round with an unblemished scorecard that included six birdies and an eagle on the par-five 18th hole.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, who at world No. 27 is the highest-ranked player in the field, and three-time PGA Tour winner Paul Casey are both tied-21st at four-under 68, while 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry (69) is tied-31st.

Leading the Singaporean golfers at the competition is Nicklaus Chiam, who is joint-115th after shooting a three-over 75. Joshua Yap (76) sits tied-122nd, while amateur Irvyn Tan (79) is 131st.