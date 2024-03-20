Shane Lowry hopes for swift resolution as merger talks between PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF continue

SINGAPORE – As negotiations for a merger between golf’s rival factions progress, 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry hopes a resolution can be reached soon, so that everyone can play golf together again.

Talks have been ongoing between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which bankrolls the LIV circuit – since the three bodies announced a framework agreement in June 2023 for the creation of a new golf entity, with the aim of ending the disruption caused by LIV Golf’s arrival in 2022.

While negotiations have been extended beyond the original deadline of end 2023, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he had a “constructive” conversation on March 18 with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan about an investment in PGA Tour Enterprises.

The meeting took place at the Albany, a resort in the Bahamas, and included player-directors such as golf greats Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Lowry, 36, said: “The last couple of years have sort of been a bit strange and I certainly – not that I let it get in the way – but it weighed a little bit on me then I made a conscious decision starting the year just not to think about it, to just get on my own game, to be selfish.

“I do hope it comes together because golf is a little bit fractured at the minute and it would be great to see everyone come back and play golf together again.”

The Irish world No. 34 was speaking at a press conference ahead of the US$2.5 million (S$3.36 million) Porsche Singapore Classic, which will be played at Laguna National Golf Resort Club’s Classic Course from March 21 to 24.

The event will also feature the likes of Paul Casey, who has three wins and 15 victories on the PGA Tour and European Tour respectively.

This is the Englishman’s first DP World Tour appearance since making the switch to LIV Golf in 2022.

LIV’s arrival has caused a divide in the golfing world, with the breakaway series tempting a host of top players, including former world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, away from the sport’s top tours.

But with the DP World Tour kicking off its Asian swing in Singapore this week, Lowry’s attention is on building on a good run of events, having claimed two top-five finishes in his last three tournaments.

In February, the six-time European Tour winner dropped out of the top 50 of the world rankings for the first time since 2019.

He said: “I’ve got high expectations of myself, I’m hoping to come out and contend at the weekend.

“We’ve got the Masters just around the corner, so it’ll be nice to come here and play well and keep my good form going into that. As of now, everything feels great and I’m pretty pleased with where my golf is at.”

Defending champion South Africa’s Ockie Strydom, who shot a course-record nine-under 63 in the final round in 2023, is happy to be back in the Republic.

The 39-year-old said: “It’s nice being back, it’s a little bit different from last year. It’s not as wet, a little bit windier, looking forward to it and just going out and having fun.”

The 132-strong field also includes Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino, who won the DP World Tour’s Qatar Masters in February, Thailand’s four-time DP World Tour winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Hong Kong’s reigning Asian Games champion Kho Taichi.

The Republic will be represented by three golfers – professionals Nicklaus Chiam and Joshua Yap and amateur Irvyn Tan – who claimed all three spots on offer at the qualifying tournament in February.