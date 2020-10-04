Family step out in virtual walk for stroke awareness

The Poh family - Richard, helper Joy Rodriguez, Bryan, Sylvia and Gabriel - taking a wefie before beginning the Singapore National Stroke Association's virtual walk yesterday. This year's Stepping Out For Stroke fund-raising event, a virtual affair because of the Covid-19 pandemic, was launched by Minister of State for Manpower and Education Gan Siow Huang. Participants, including more than 150 stroke survivors and their caregivers, have until Oct 31 to complete either 24km, 100km or 150km. Registration for the event is still open. Visit snsa.org.sg for more details and to sign up.