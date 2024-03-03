Eliud Kipchoge struggles to 10th place as Benson Kipruto wins Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO – Kenya’s double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge said “not every day is Christmas” after his Paris Games preparations hit a snag with a 10th-place finish at the Tokyo Marathon behind winner Benson Kipruto on March 3.

The 39-year-old Kipchoge faded badly at around the 20-kilometre mark and crossed the line in 2hr 6min 50sec.

Kenya’s Kipruto won in a course-record 2:02:16, ahead of countrymen Timothy Kiplagat (2:02:55) and Vincent Ngetich (2:04:18).

The 32-year-old’s time was almost two minutes better than his previous personal best and made him the fifth-fastest marathon runner of all time in events approved by World Athletics.

The race took place less than a month after world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died when his car crashed into a tree in Kenya.

Kipchoge will attempt to win his third straight Olympic marathon gold later in 2024 and he said it was “too early to say” what shape he will be in at the Paris Games.

“That’s how it is – not every day is Christmas Day,” he told Japan’s Nippon TV.

Kipchoge said “something happened in the middle of the race”, without elaborating.

He dropped back dramatically to leave Kiplagat, Kipruto and Ngetich fighting it out in the leading pack.

Kipchoge continued to struggle as the race wore on and had dropped out of the top 10 by the 35km mark.

“I will go back, relax and start training,” he said.

Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede won the women’s race in 2hr 15min 55sec – also a course record.

Kenya’s defending champion Rosemary Wanjiru (2:16:14) was second ahead of Ethiopia’s world title-holder Amane Beriso Shankule (2:16:58).

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was fourth after clocking 2:18:05.