Eliud Kipchoge pays tribute to Kelvin Kiptum ahead of Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO – Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge on March 1 paid tribute to Kelvin Kiptum after the world record-holder tragically died in February when his car crashed into a tree.

Kipchoge is preparing to compete in the Tokyo Marathon on March 3 in his first race since his Kenyan compatriot Kiptum was killed on Feb 11 at the age of 24.

Kiptum died just months after beating Kipchoge’s world record and the two marathon stars were expected to face off for the first time at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

The 39-year-old Kipchoge said that it was “unfortunate that he left here”.

“His career was in high spirits and he was really running on a high level,” he added.

Although Kiptum competed in only three marathons in his career, he won all of them and posted three of the seven fastest times in history.

The father of two was driving in the Rift Valley, the heartland of Kenyan distance running, when his car careered off the road. Police said Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed on the spot, while a female passenger was injured.

Kiptum’s death shocked Kenya and the world of athletics.

Kipchoge added that the 2024 Paris Olympic marathon would be “a little bit different” following Kiptum’s death.

“There were high expectations,” said Kipchoge, who won Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games and again five years later at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Kiptum ran a time of 2hr 35sec at the Chicago Marathon last October to slice 34 seconds off Kipchoge’s previous world record. He stood on the podium alongside Chicago women’s champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who is also competing in Tokyo.

Hassan, who won in Chicago in the second-fastest women’s time in history, said she was “heartbroken” by Kiptum’s death.

“When he broke the world record in Chicago I shared it with him,” she said.

“He was so young and he was showing the world what was possible. It’s very hard.”