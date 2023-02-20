Football: Geylang International in $500k sponsorship deal with AI firm Rolos

SINGAPORE – Geylang International revealed their main sponsor for the 2023 Singapore Premier League season, along with their new kits at Sushi Mew restaurant in Cecil Street on Monday.

The Eagles, who finished fourth in last season’s eight-team league, announced a tie-up with Rolos by Constructor, an artificial intelligence (AI) service provider.

It is understood that the one-year deal was facilitated by Geylang’s partner, the City Football Group, and is worth close to $500,000 in cash and kind.

Rolos, which counts AS Roma, Inter Milan and Ajax as some of its partners, will let Geylang access its data-driven platform. The platform provides video analytics and gives them detailed statistics on their players and team’s performance as well as help with opposition analysis.

The platform can also be used by the club to gather media data as it is able to register how many times a logo is shown in a specific video or in a broadcasted match. This allows the club to better analyse and record their media appearances.