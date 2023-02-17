Football: Foreign entities welcomed to invest in Singapore Premier League, says FAS chief

SINGAPORE – Foreign investors or even a hybrid model of public and private funding, nothing is off the table when it comes to revamping the Singapore Premier League (SPL) if it will help the country’s professional football competition.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) acting president Bernard Tan said there is an ongoing review to see what can be done ahead of the 2024 season. The Lion City Sailors, owned by tech company Sea, are the SPL’s only privatised club.