E-sports' potential 'limitless'
In the return of this monthly series, The Straits Times examines how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the sports industry and its future. Sports media agency Reddentes sees mindset change with greater professionalism
They may be co-managing directors of a sports media agency that backs a professional e-sports franchise, but by their own admission, Yip Ren Kai and Mark Chew of Reddentes Sports were not always convinced by gaming.
"Around 2016, when I was at a previous firm, one of my colleagues pitched me a sponsorship for e-sports but I shrugged it off and said, 'No lah, don't waste time'," recalled Chew, 43.