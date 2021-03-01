E-sports' potential 'limitless'

They may be co-managing directors of a sports media agency that backs a professional e-sports franchise, but by their own admission, Yip Ren Kai and Mark Chew of Reddentes Sports were not always convinced by gaming.

"Around 2016, when I was at a previous firm, one of my colleagues pitched me a sponsorship for e-sports but I shrugged it off and said, 'No lah, don't waste time'," recalled Chew, 43.