Dry break for Cuesports Singapore and players after international ban

SINGAPORE – An ongoing dispute between the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA), the international governing body for pool, and event promoters Matchroom Multi Sport Limited has left pool players, including Singapore’s former world No. 1 Aloysius Yapp, snookered and banned from competing in tournaments.

ST understands that Cuesports Singapore has been suspended by the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) for hosting the 2022 World Billiards Championship and Singapore English Billiards Open without sanction from ACBS or the International Billiards and Snooker Federation. ACBS is recognised by WPA as the governing body for pool in Asia.

The ban was initially imposed from March 24 to Aug 31, and ACBS extended the suspension for another six months from Sept 1.

As a result, 20 players from Singapore, including Yapp, were barred from competing at the Aug 28-Sept 2 Formosa Cup ACBS Asian Pool Championship in Taiwan.

Yapp, 27, told The Straits Times: “It is frustrating and confusing as I have been hearing different things from different people as to what tournaments we can or cannot play.”

According to Cuesports Singapore, the players were banned despite organisers Chinese Taipei Billiards Federation accepting the players entries – they had planned to compete in a personal capacity and not as representatives of the national sports association – on June 19.

Yapp was informed on July 25 by ACBS general secretary Michael Al-khoury that they would not be able to compete in the event. The players submitted a petition to WPA president Ishaun Singh but did not a reply – the ACBS ban was extended instead.

Cuesports Singapore president told ST it sought legal advice on the matter and approached ACBS several times to resolve the matter amicably and “to request for the legal basis for their complaint and to afford Cuesports Singapore an opportunity to present its defence to the charge”.

With no response from the ACBS and their flights and accommodation already booked, the players decided to travel to Chinese Taipei hoping for a last-minute reprieve.

Yapp, who was also excluded from the WPA-sanctioned Maldives Open in April, shared that they ended up playing in a non-WPA sanctioned handicap tournament, and found local players to train with instead.

The longer-term ramifications could affect the 27-year-old, who is 28th in the WPA world rankings.

He told ST: “I feel bad to be missing out on tournaments and crucial ranking points. I was a semi-finalist at the 2019 Asian Championships and I was trying to improve on that.

“I typically play in more than 10 ranking events a year, and I’m worried if the suspension goes on and I cannot play in as many top events as I was planning to. This will affect my world ranking and in turn affect my spexScholarship as a key performance indicator for me is to be in the world’s top 16.”

ACBS’ suspension of Cuesports Singapore and its players comes after Matchroom decided in December 2022 to not seek WPA sanctioning for its events following 20 years of partnership. This was in response to WPA declining to formally recognise the Matchroom Nineball Rankings as the official rankings for 9-ball, said Matchroom founder Barry Hearn.

The fallout triggered a series of events and statements from Singh and Matchroom managing director Emily Frazer.