Cycling: Singapore federation opens first track cycling academy

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) has launched a track cycling academy for the first time, with a view to the potential opening of a velodrome at Kallang by 2027 and fielding a team at the 2029 SEA Games on home soil.

The academy, targeted at 14- to 18-year-olds, was opened with the intention of providing athletes with a pathway to representing the nation in the discipline at major Games, including the 2029 SEA Games.

Tracking cycling typically takes place on specially built banked tracks or a velodrome, unlike other disciplines which take place on roads.

Skills clinics at Jurong West Stadium’s outdoor cycling track and power profile tests at the Singapore Sports Institute will be conducted over the next two months before the cyclists are selected at the end of March, said SCF high performance director Shayne Bannan. Trials are open to the public, the SCF announced on Friday.

Opening a track cycling academy was always on the cards, but the federation was concerned about the availability of suitable venues.

Bannan said: “Now that we have this opportunity in Jurong West, we felt the time is right to identify potential track riders for 2029, keeping in mind that we’re also hoping to have a velodrome by then.

“It’s always been in our discussions, but there’s no point waiting for the velodrome to be built (before we start). It has to start now and we have to get young kids excited about it now.”

Clinics will also be held for children aged eight to 13 to build interest in the sport. All the sessions will be conducted by Bannan, national coaches or national athletes such as 2017 SEA Games men’s omnium champion Calvin Sim.

The selected students will then be put on progressive structured programmes, which include opportunities to train and compete in Malaysia – which has velodromes in Nilai and Johor – to help riders develop further.

The Australian added: “We want to build up a squad that’s able to compete in these competitions so we can help them evolve as track riders.

“The main benefits would be skills and tactical development. The ideal number is 40 for the skills clinics and I’d like to think that if they’ve made the effort to be interested and enjoy the sport, why wouldn’t we select all 40? It’s quantity over quality at the moment because quality evolves.”

Sim noted that while the sport would lose many riders to other factors like national service, school or work, the academy would help with widening the talent pool.

He also highlighted the safety aspect of track cycling compared to road cycling as parents and schools would be more relaxed about kids picking up the former.

He added: “Because they start young and learn the proper basics, it’s easier for them to progress and the progression rate is accelerated through the academy.

“There’s proper guidance and coaching and having that structured programme from young will help them. They’ll also have current or former athletes who have been through the Singapore system to advise them.”