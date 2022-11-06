Cricket: Kohli heroics to shocks galore - Top moments at the T20 World Cup so far

India’s Virat Kohli came into the tournament on the back of his maiden T20 century in September and enthralled over 90,000 delirious fans at the MCG with a match-winning 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

His two sixes off Haris Rauf at the end of the 19th over went down in folklore as his side chased down their victory target of 160 on the final ball of a match that launched India’s campaign.

“King Kohli” went on to hammer three more half-centuries as he beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s total of 1,016 runs to become the tournament’s highest-ever run-scorer.

Irish delight