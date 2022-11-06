Cricket: Shaheen stars as Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

ADELAIDE - Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi returned career-best figures of 4-22 to lead Pakistan into the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a do-or-die clash on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 128 for victory in Adelaide, Pakistan achieved their target with 11 balls to spare and join arch-rivals India in the final four from Group 2.

The clash turned into a virtual quarter-final after the Netherlands stunned South Africa in the opening match of the day, a result which put India into the last four.

Man-of-the-match Shaheen, who missed the recent Asia Cup with injury, said: “I have improved. Not easy to come back from injury... but I’m trying my best.

“As a team, we are very happy. We’ve played great. Bowl in the right areas and fast was the plan.”

Asked if he was looking forward to the semi-finals, he joked: “Now we are looking forward to the final.”

Pakistan had looked dead and buried after an opening defeat by India and a shock loss to Zimbabwe.

But they roared back to outplay South Africa last week and had a spring in their step after South Africa’s loss earlier on Sunday.

Shaheen struck early as the left-arm quick sent back Liton Das for 10 following Bangladesh’s decision to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.

Najmul Hossain Shanto capitalised on a reprieve when the usually safe Shadab Khan dropped the left-handed batsman on 11 at short extra. The opener went on to top-score with 54 for Bangladesh.

Shadab struck twice on successive balls including Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out lbw, but there was controversy surrounding it.

Shakib reviewed the decision and it appeared from replays that the ball grazed the bat before it hit the pad.

The third umpire upheld the on-field call however and Shakib looked stunned, waved his hands and did not want to walk off.

A Shadab hat-trick was averted by Afif Hossain.