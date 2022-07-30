Commonwealth Games: Bermuda's Olympic champion Duffy retains triathlon title

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Flora Duffy - Bermuda's first-ever Olympic champion - became the first triathlete to win two Commonwealth Games titles with a dominant display in Birmingham on Friday (July 29) as England's Alex Yee won the men's event.

The 34-year-old Duffy finished in 55min 25sec, 41 seconds clear of England's Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also took silver behind Duffy in Tokyo last year.

Beth Potter of Scotland finished third.

"No one has ever won twice and that was weighing on me," Duffy told the BBC. "The crowd was really behind Georgia (Taylor-Brown) but I was soaking it up and it was really special.

"It's been a really strange start to the year and coming off the Olympics, and having Covid twice, but I knew if I gave myself time and patience I could put on a good performance here."

Duffy held the slenderest of leads over Taylor-Brown heading into the third and final leg of the sprint-distance event, the five-kilometre run.

However, despite some poor form this season, which she put down to suffering from coronavirus, she blew her 28-year-old rival away on the first lap.

"I was a bit flat on the run, I just didn't have the legs," said Taylor-Brown.

"Considering how I felt before the race, I am just happy with a silver medal.

"I am bored of coming home second to Flora."

Yee wins gold

Taylor-Brown may have been unable to turn silver into gold but her compatriot and Olympic runner-up Yee managed to do so in the men's race.

He hailed his victory as his "greatest achievement" despite his second-place finish at last year's Tokyo Games.