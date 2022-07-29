Commonwealth Games: Team Singapore's swimmers taste first action in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM - The spanking new Sandwell Aquatic Centre in Smethwick opened its doors on Friday (July 29) morning, as fans filled the £73 million (S$122 million) 5,000-seat arena to catch the first day of the Commonwealth Games' swimming action.

Located in Smethwick, an industrial town in the West Midlands, the facility is host to some of the Games' biggest swimming stars for the X-day meet. While British breaststroke king Adam Peaty was not in Friday's line-up, local supporters joined other travelling fans to cheer on their favourites, including England's 50m freestyle world champion Ben Proud, Australia's Emma McKeon and Canadian Maggie MacNeil.

No doubt the biggest name on the starting blocks was Aussie double Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, but the home crowd also reserved their cheers for slower swimmers from different nations.

Singapore's swimming contingent were also happy to get their Commonwealth Games campaign under way, with Teong Tzen Wei and Mikkel Lee the first in action in the men's 50m butterfly.

Both swimmers qualified for the semi-finals, which will take place on Friday night, after finishing 11th and seventh overall in the heats.

"It's always good to break the ice - first race is always exciting and a bit nervous because you don't know everything that's going to happen and the pool is new," said Teong, who clocked a personal best of 23.03 seconds in the event in June to make the final at the Fina World Championships.

"I'm quite happy because I made the semis and that was my goal - moving on to the semis and then hoping to make the finals after that."

Other Singaporeans also made it to the semi-finals or finals of five other events, including the mixed 4x100m freestyle and men's 200m breaststroke finals.

The quartet of Amanda Lim, Quah Jing Wen, Darren Chua and Jonathan Tan clocked 3min 33.71sec to finish sixth out of 19 in the mixed 4x100m free, while Maximillian Ang was fifth out of 20 in 2:12.27.

Quah Zheng Wen, who qualified for the final after clocking 55.67sec in the men's 100m backstroke heats, said: "The first race is always the hard one for every competition so I'm glad I managed to get that one out of the way... looking forward to the rest.

"This is our third competition in a row, I'm just here racing, doing my best and seeing where training is for me."