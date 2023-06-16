MMA: Max Holloway returns to S’pore to headline UFC Fight Night event in August

SINGAPORE – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make their sixth visit to the Republic in August, and will be bringing with them a familiar face.

American fighter Max Holloway, who fought as a fresh-faced 23-year-old in the UFC’s Singapore debut in 2014, will return to headline the Fight Night event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26.

He will take on the “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the headline bout of the event, which the American mixed martial arts (MMA) juggernaut announced in a media statement on Friday morning.

Since beating American Will Chope in that fight in Singapore almost a decade ago, Holloway has gone on to carve a name for himself as one of the UFC’s top stars, winning the organisation’s featherweight world title.

Chan is also a favourite among MMA fans for his fighting style of moving forward relentlessly despite taking hard shots, which earned him his nickname. He challenged for the featherweight title unsuccessfully twice.

Holloway is currently the UFC’s No.2 ranked featherweight fighter, while Chan is ranked seventh.

UFC president Dana White described the fight as one between “two of the best in the world who are trying to get themselves back into title contention”.

UFC senior vice-president and head of Asia Kevin Chang said: “With two future UFC Hall Of Famers facing each other for the first time, this card promises to be one for the ages.” This year’s UFC Fight Night Singapore event will be accompanied by the semi-final of the Road to UFC Season 2 event, which will also take place at the Indoor Stadium from 4pm the following day. The Road to UFC is a tournament where aspiring MMA fighters vie for a coveted UFC contract.

Sim Kai Xiong became the first Singaporean to feature in the series this year, but lost to Peter Danasoe of Thailand on May 28 at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai. The UFC’s return to Singapore is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

STB’s executive director for sports and wellness Ong Ling Lee said in a statement: “UFC’s continued presence in Singapore strengthens our position as the leading destination for world-class sports and leisure events in the region.”