From tech boss to jiu-jitsu champ: Mark Zuckerberg snags medals in his first tournament

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg competed in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) tournament and snagged gold and silver medals, he announced on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team,” the 38-year-old tech billionaire said in a Facebook post, in which he also thanked his trainers.

It is unclear where or when the tournament took place.

BJJ news website Jits Magazine reported that in the tournament, Mr Zuckerberg competed in the white belt master 2 lightweight division in both gi and no gi jiu-jitsu.

A gi is a thick, white-coloured cotton uniform worn in several martial arts, including BJJ.