Intense, claustrophobic, nerve-wrecking; welcome to the world of submission grappling

SINGAPORE – The thumping sound of bodies slamming against the wrestling mat, coaches shouting instructions and occasional cheers from about 100 spectators.

Welcome to the world of submission grappling, a form of martial arts similar to Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), that is growing in popularity.

Participants at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) Nationals at Bedok Sports Hall on Saturday morning were dressed in simple dri-fit t-shirts and shorts. They do not have to wear a gi, the thick, white-coloured cotton uniform worn in BJJ; which translates to faster and more dynamic grappling battles.

Chance Wanlass, who co-owns the Singapore Submission Grappling (SG²) gym teaching both BJJ and submission grappling, described the latter as “basically fighting without strikes” and added: “It’s a lot like mixed martial arts fights but without the kicks and punches. The aim is to get the opponent to submit.

“Grappling is an intense engagement. It takes a great deal of time to get skilled at it and to grasp the nuance of it. But once you master that, it’s like a chess game in real time. Someone makes a move and you counter, they counter and so on ... there’s no limit to how deep and elegant that can be.”

Wanlass, who holds a fourth-degree black belt in BJJ, highlighted how exciting submission grappling can be. The American, 53, noted: “There’s nothing to hang on to so you cannot stall your opponent out. You can’t be the strong guy that pushes your opponent away and just hang on (to their gi).

“You’re in real engagement. It’s claustrophobic. And you need to have an answer right now. If you don’t have an answer, you tap out.”

Such elements are what drew Jediel Yew Shen, 23, to the sport. The former national rugby player was first introduced to Muay Thai by his cousin in 2018. He then stumbled on a BJJ class by accident before picking up submission grappling.

The Yale-NUS student, who is pursuing a degree in liberal arts, said: “After one class, it was like love at first sight. And then in 2020, I officially made the switch from rugby to BJJ after completing national service. It was a tough decision because I played rugby since I was 10 and I was coming from the national team.

“I was leaving behind a lot of my coaches and my friends. But at the time, I just felt like I had an immense capacity for martial arts.”