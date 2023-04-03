Shanti Pereira's coach surprised by how fast she is | S'pore's sport climbing body sets Olympic target

Dear ST reader,
Last week, Shanti Pereira broke national records three times in as many days. Her blistering form surprised her coach Luis Cunha, who will be re-evaluating her training plan ahead of the May 5-17 SEA Games and Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games.
Also hoping for a breakthrough is the Singapore Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation, which is aiming to have a local climber qualify for the Olympics by Brisbane 2032.
Meanwhile, my colleague David Lee spoke to Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus, who lived in Singapore for over 30 years and has entered the race to buy English Premier League giants Manchester United. The 69-year-old talked about his past and shared his plans.
See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Coach Luis Cunha surprised as Shanti Pereira breaks national records for 3 straight days
The 26-year-old became the first Singaporean woman to go under 23 seconds in the 200m, a day after breaking the 100m mark.
A Ukrainian player won’t shake a Russian’s hand on court. Is that OK?
Is this understandable given the war? Or is this just a breach of etiquette gone out of hand, asks assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen returns to play in Singapore Badminton Open
The Dane is eyeing his first Singapore title at the June 6-11 competition at the Indoor Stadium.
Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu wants to teach kids of all abilities to swim
She has partnered ex-national swimmers Leonard Tan and Marcus Cheah, who have experience working with mentally and physically disabled students.
ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Jessica Tan and Terry Hee’s letter to their younger selves
Their key message: As partners both on and off the court, it’s hard to separate your personal and professional lives, but that’s what makes your journey special.
Man United bid ‘not about my ego or making tons of money’, says S’pore PR Zilliacus
The Finnish entrepreneur speaks to David Lee about his love for the club and what his US$5 billion bid entails.
S’pore fencer Berthier to train full-time ahead of Asian Games, Olympics
The 22-year-old, who won a team gold and individual women's foil bronze at the NCAA fencing championship recently, will be graduating in May.
Singapore’s sport climbing federation aims to have a participant at the Olympics by Brisbane 2032
The setting up of the National Climbing Training Centre in November 2022 is among the key initiatives towards that target.
SPL leaders Tampines defeat Sailors 4-3 to open up four-point lead
Despite the win, Stags coach Gavin Lee believes there are a lot of areas where his men can do better.
New Lionesses coach Karim Bencherifa wants to see fighting spirit in Singapore women’s team
The Moroccan, who is currently overseeing the Lionesses' 2024 Olympic qualifying campaign, says he is used to challenges.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.