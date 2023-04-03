Shanti Pereira's coach surprised by how fast she is | S'pore's sport climbing body sets Olympic target

Dear ST reader,

Last week, Shanti Pereira broke national records three times in as many days. Her blistering form surprised her coach Luis Cunha, who will be re-evaluating her training plan ahead of the May 5-17 SEA Games and Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games.

Also hoping for a breakthrough is the Singapore Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation, which is aiming to have a local climber qualify for the Olympics by Brisbane 2032.

Meanwhile, my colleague David Lee spoke to Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus, who lived in Singapore for over 30 years and has entered the race to buy English Premier League giants Manchester United. The 69-year-old talked about his past and shared his plans.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.