New Lionesses coach Karim Bencherifa wants to see fighting spirit in Singapore women’s team

SINGAPORE – Karim Bencherifa loves a good test. In the early 2000s, he inherited ailing Tanjong Pagar and Woodlands Wellington squads and turned their fortunes around, guiding the latter to a third-placed league finish and the Singapore Cup final.

The Moroccan, who also had a stint with Warriors FC, is back and is relishing his new assignment as the Lionesses’ head coach.

“I’m used to those challenges to pick up teams who maybe are not yet there,” said Bencherifa, 55, who began his new role on March 1.

“With the girls, I see it in their eyes, in the way they train, they really want to do something (big) as well.”

He takes charge at the Women’s Olympic 2024 Asian Qualifiers in Chonburi, where world No. 134 Singapore will face Group D host Thailand (No. 44) on Saturday and Mongolia (128) on Tuesday.

The tournament is the first round of qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games, with the winners of each group advancing to the second round.

Bencherifa acknowledged the path is hard – Thailand are after all five-time SEA Games champions and have featured at two World Cups – but insisted that the aim is not just for exposure ahead of the May 5-17 SEA Games in Cambodia.

“We are going to fight, I will not tell you that we are going there just to prepare. It’s not easy because Thailand have already proven that they are one of the strongest teams,” said Bencherifa, who bagged the Coach of the Year award after guiding Indian side Salgaocar SC to a league and cup double in 2011.

“These difficulties will only encourage us to take on the challenge... We are looking to do the best possible at the Olympic (qualifiers) and having an eye on the SEA Games as well.”

The Lionesses finished third in their group at the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022 and did not qualify for the semi-finals. It was their first outing at the biennial Games since 2003 and the highlight of a creditable campaign was a 1-0 win over Laos.

Having overseen just two sessions with the full squad present, Bencherifa has largely kept the core that competed at the Hanoi Games, Asean Football Federation Women’s Championship and Asian Football Confederation Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.