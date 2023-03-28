S’pore fencer Berthier to train full-time ahead of Asian Games, Olympics

SINGAPORE – Five years ago, Amita Berthier took a leap of faith and packed her bags for Indiana, United States to hone her fencing skills at the University of Notre Dame.

The 22-year-old has since won three SEA Games golds, a team bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, and earned a historic qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

On Sunday, Berthier helped Notre Dame secure a third straight team title at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) fencing championship, and claimed her fourth individual medal – a bronze – in the women’s foil.

It was also a final hurrah at the NCAA for Berthier before she dons her graduation gown in May. She is planning to train full time for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Berthier told The Straits Times: “I must admit that it has not been easy for me – I missed my home, family, comfort food, the weather and all things familiar. Straddling between intensive training and studies as a full-time student is tremendous. It is tiring, hectic and at times draining.

“Every year it gets tougher – everyone is fighting for the title. So there is immense pressure going into the game... to fight your hardest and to keep the title and make history. To win it three times in a row – it is joy, it is a sense of honour and pride that you will carry with you for a long time to come.”

For now, Berthier is relishing the prospect of trading her books for her blade.

With the one-year Olympic qualification window opening in April, Berthier is aiming to earn direct entry to the Paris Games via her world ranking – she needs to be among the top two fencers in the Asia-Oceania region.

She qualified for the Tokyo Games by winning the regional qualification tournament, but was knocked out in the round of 32 by eventual champion Lee Kiefer.

While she will skip the SEA Games in Cambodia for a second edition running due to school exams, she is gearing up for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.