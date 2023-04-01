A Ukrainian player won’t shake a Russian’s hand on court. Is that OK?

Business deals are sealed with them. Politicians search for votes by using them. Secret societies rely on them. And everyone brings a different personality to them. Some people bow while doing it, others try to impolitely crush bones. We’re talking, of course, about that commonplace bond between humans.

The handshake.

Everyone does it, right?

Except Marta Kostyuk, the 20-year-old Ukrainian tennis player, who has refused to do it after particular matches. No shake with Russians Anastasia Potapova and Varvara Gracheva in 2023. No shake with Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 US Open.

Is this understandable given the war? Or is this just a breach of etiquette gone out of hand?

The handshake in history represented peace, the empty hand symbolic of weapons having been put down. In sport, it went further, the handshake turned into grip of respect.

After a game you reached out to a rival to acknowledge their role in this contest. You did it because it’s custom, a sort of sweaty code of civility where two people together clutch onto sportsmanship. Without you, the handshake says, there is no game.

But the hand is a very nimble instrument and athletes are sly improvisers. Tennis players have shown the finger to a rival as they handshake at the net. They’ve pretended to shake hands and then waved a rival away. Just this week, in the handshake line after a women’s college basketball match in the US, an open hand was ill-humouredly folded into a fist. A peaceful moment became a police case.

There is power in the handshake and perhaps it is why Kostyuk won’t offer it to a Russian. There is to be no union here.

If you mention the absent handshake to people, they are immediately uncomfortable with it. As if it’s a rude interruption of habitual practice. Sport is viewed as the site of goodwill, not just a substitute for war but a riposte to it. Here is humanity’s skilful, competitive expression, all of it happening within the rules and rituals of conduct.

In this less-mannered era where winning is the only religion, the handshake almost feels even more paramount. A fundamental decency required in a hardcore age. It’s a reminder of something basic and yet of which so few traces remain: The idea that this is a game.

And yet sport isn’t also some separate, utopian planet. Real life leaks in constantly and politics swims in its veins. National anthems blare, flags wave, South Africa was banned from the Olympics during apartheid and governments have been linked to doping programmes. Even performance is not always pure.

Sport is both unifying glue and yet also battleground. Some of it, like Jackie Robinson battling for equality in baseball, is simply profound. In arenas and on podiums, athletes have fought against racism, gender bias and pay inequality in struggles which are testing and painful and moving.

A few autumns ago, Naomi Osaka wore masks on which were written the names of people who were victims of racist violence. This was quiet protest. Kostyuk is doing the same. She will play because it is her livelihood, but she will not shake hands. For her, principle outweighs etiquette.

Don’t make it personal is one of life’s idle remarks. What else is war but personal? Another Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko said matches against Russians or Belarusians are a trial. “It is an ethical conflict every time we play against them,” she said. “It affected me so that I had kind of panic attacks.”