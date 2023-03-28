Man United bid ‘not about my ego or making tons of money’, says S’pore PR Zilliacus

Q: Can you tell us more about yourself?

A: I came to Singapore at a young age in 1986 because Nokia wanted to expand in Asia... I became the CEO for seven years. But then I got so excited about all the opportunities in Asia that I decided to leave Nokia and set up my own companies Asia-Pacific Strategic Alliances Group and Mobile FutureWorks (MFW) in the 1990s. And these companies have grown into multiple different companies that deal with e-commerce, social media, digital payments, mobile games, and now real estate, sports and entertainment. The businesses controlled by MFW have a combined market value of more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion).