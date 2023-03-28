Man United bid ‘not about my ego or making tons of money’, says S’pore PR Zilliacus

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has intrigued fans worldwide after making a bold bid for English football giants Manchester United. A Singapore permanent resident who has dabbled in football management here, the 69-year-old speaks to David Lee about his love for the club and what his bid entails.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has made a bold bid for English football giants Manchester United. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
4 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Q: Can you tell us more about yourself?

A: I came to Singapore at a young age in 1986 because Nokia wanted to expand in Asia... I became the CEO for seven years. But then I got so excited about all the opportunities in Asia that I decided to leave Nokia and set up my own companies Asia-Pacific Strategic Alliances Group and Mobile FutureWorks (MFW) in the 1990s. And these companies have grown into multiple different companies that deal with e-commerce, social media, digital payments, mobile games, and now real estate, sports and entertainment. The businesses controlled by MFW have a combined market value of more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top