Singapore’s sport climbing federation aims to have a participant at the Olympics by Brisbane 2032

SINGAPORE – Sport climbing has experienced a rapid growth in recent years, with the sport making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

With the sport set to feature at the next three Games, the Singapore Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (SSCMF) has set its sights on having a Singaporean at the Olympics by the 2032 Brisbane Games.

The federation is also aiming to have a local climber qualify for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Dakar, Senegal. Singapore was represented by Mark Chan at the 2018 YOG in Buenos Aires, where the sport made its bow in the quadrennial meet.

To achieve these goals, the SSCMF is working with the National Youth Sports Institute (NYSI), the Singapore Sport Institute and Sport Singapore to support its athletes in areas such as training facilities, sports science and a structured pathway for progression.

NYSI deputy director Low Chee Yong said: “Since the Tokyo Olympics and even before that at the 2018 YOG, there was a keen interest in getting a high-performance pathway for urban sports going on.

“We also think it’s an understated sport, if you look at the stats, the number of gyms and people climbing, it’s actually a significant base of development opportunity.

“It’s just nice that the Olympics in the next three cycles will have all these elements of urban sport so we decided to have one of our key strategies to support urban sport.”

One of the key initiatives is the setting up of the National Climbing Training Centre (NTC) in November 2022. The facility at NYSI’s Kallang premises features two 6m-wide walls – one for the speed event and the other for the lead category.

Artificial Intelligence technology will also be implemented to provide real-time analysis of the speed-climbing motion, allowing immediate feedback to the coach, athlete and support staff.

While the number of commercial climbing gyms has increased from 18 in 2018 to over 35 currently, having a dedicated facility for its high-performance programme is important, noted SSCMF secretary-general Rasip Isnin.

Before the NTC was built, the national climbers trained at commercial gyms which were shared with other patrons, resulting in them getting only 30 per cent of the practice time needed.

Having walls at the NTC also allows the athletes to train with harder routes that they would face at international competitions. These are usually at least a grade eight on the difficulty level while those in private gyms in Singapore typically range from grades five to seven.

While the facility will mainly be used for the federation’s high performance programmes, it will also be available to local schools and their climbing teams.

Rasip added: “We’re moving towards that direction, it’s no longer just to get exposure. We are targeting the 2026 Youth Olympics because we believe that our youth have a strong possibility of winning a medal at the Asian Youth Championships.”