Chinese teen Lin Shidong ends idol and world No. 1 Fan Zhendong’s perfect Singapore Smash record

SINGAPORE – A day after he conducted a meet-and-greet with players from Singapore’s junior development and youth training squads, Chinese prodigy Lin Shidong dished out a table tennis masterclass of his own as he beat world No. 1 Fan Zhendong on March 12.

The 18th-ranked Lin had never progressed beyond the men’s singles round of 32 at the Singapore Smash but found a new level at the OCBC Arena as he beat the two-time defending champion 3-1 (11-6, 11-2, 9-11, 11-6).

He will next face either Germany’s former world No. 1 Timo Boll or Sweden’s 16th-ranked Anton Kallberg at the US$1.5 million (S$2 million) tournament.

Lin, 18, views the 27-year-old Fan as his idol and big brother within the Chinese setup. He said: “We are teammates so we are familiar with each other’s style of play. I approached the match with a positive mindset – while I didn’t expect to win, I played to win.

“I prepared well and played better than my usual levels and produced some unbelievable shots. I took the initiative and the key to winning was my first three strokes, variation between diagonals and down-the-line shots, and scoring through my backhand.”

Born to parents who run a spare rib soup eatery in Hainan, a two-year-old Lin would follow his father who enjoyed ball sports such as table tennis, badminton and volleyball. His mother recounted to Chinese media: “He asked us for a bat when he was four, and cried when we turned him down. I didn’t want him to cry, so I relented.”

At seven, his father brought him to the Nanyan table tennis club in Sanya, where the coach noted: “We didn’t rush to train him. We let him observe the older players from the stands, and he would mimic their movements pretty well. He has a good feel for the ball and a good understanding of the game.”

Before he turned 10, Lin made it to the Hainan provincial team where he trained thrice a day with no holidays. Then-coach Li Meng said: “With a cane in hand, I kept a close eye on him. His butt was not spared.”

With a fast and ferocious backhand – he is able to generate considerable power with a short swing to catch opponents off guard – that draws comparisons with Fan, he was selected for national team training and made it to China’s second team in 2020.

Lin then beat more illustrious Chinese seniors such as Xu Xin, Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun in 2021 aged just 16.

Chen Zhenjiang, one of China’s national team coaches, said: “Lin is very talented, and at the same time, very humble and willing to take suggestions. I think the best way to guide him is to give him space and time to develop his own style.”

In 2023, Lin became a triple world junior champion in the Under-19 boys’ singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Fan, whose 13-match winning streak in the Singapore Smash men’s singles was ended, acknowledged Lin’s backhand prowess and said: “We know each other’s game well, so in situations like this, we have to do our part to win.

“I see such match-ups as normal and healthy competition rather than me having a target on my back. Today, I lost because I didn’t play well and made too many unforced errors, so I’ll need to review and rectify.”

In another upset, world No. 81 Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania eliminated Nigeria’s 11th-ranked Quadri Aruna 3-0 (14-12, 11-7, 11-9).

Meanwhile, women’s singles world No. 3 Wang Manyu was joined by Japan’s 12th-ranked Mima Ito in the round of 16 after they overcame German Shan Xiaona and Australian Liu Yangzi respectively.

In the mixed doubles, seventh-ranked Spaniards Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao beat Singapore’s world No. 24s Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-8).