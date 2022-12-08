Chess: Singaporean Tin Jingyao stays joint-top with India’s Aditya Mittal in Spanish tournament

SINGAPORE – National chess player Tin Jingyao is tied with Indian Aditya Mittal at the top of Group A at the III Elllobregat Open Chess tournament in Barcelona, Spain.

Both claimed 0.5 points in their match on Wednesday and have 6.5 points each. There is one round remaining.

The tournament ends on Thursday, with the winner claiming the €10,000 (S$14,220) prize.

The 22-year-old Singaporean had claimed a big scalp on Tuesday, beating prodigy Hans Niemann. The 19-year-old American made headlines in 2022 after beating Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen, who later accused his opponent of cheating.