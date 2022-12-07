Chess: Singaporean Tin Jingyao beats American Hans Niemann in Spanish tournament

SINGAPORE – Tin Jingyao and Hans Niemann are both chess prodigies from their respective countries – Singapore and the United States.

Both were joint-top with three others in Group A of the III Elllobregat Open Chess tournament in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday.

But there the similarities end.

Their differences were particularly stark as they sat across each other at Board 1 on Tuesday as Tin beat Niemann, with his signature unruly curls, 1-0.

Tin is now joint-top with India’s Aditya Mittal on six points each with two rounds to go. The tournament ends on Thursday.

Singapore Chess Federation chief executive Kevin Goh praised Tin for starting aggressively and putting up “his best performance so far” this year.

He said: “I believe that Hans was rattled by Jingyao’s direct and confrontational approach and could not find a way to defend the endgame.

“The local chess community has been crying out for a player who is able to compete on an equal footing with some of the best players in the world.

“Jingyao is now at that level and I hope that his results can inspire the younger generation to recognise that with hard work and dedication, it is possible to become a world-class player even if you are not a full time professional.”

Tin, 22, made history earlier this year for becoming Singapore’s fifth and youngest Grandmaster.

This came after he won the silver in the men’s rapid chess and two bronzes in the men’s standard individual and blitz on his SEA Games debut in Hanoi in May.