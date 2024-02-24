Bodybuilding body aims to become national sports association to uplift sport in S’pore

SINGAPORE – It is a sport steeped in gold-medal history, but Singapore bodybuilding has taken a back seat in recent years with its reputation tainted by local cases of doping.
Alan Ng, the president of the Association of Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Singapore (ABPS), is determined for the sport to gain local recognition again, however.
At its Feb 24 annual general meeting, the 46-year-old former national bodybuilder was returned unopposed for another two-year term till 2026.
Ng, an associate director at financial advisory firm Financial Alliance, has been president since 2022 and is pushing for the ABPS to be a national sport association (NSA), over a decade after the sport lost its NSA representative here.
The now-defunct Singapore Bodybuilding Federation (SBBF) lost its NSA status in 2013 when national agency Sport Singapore cited instances of doping at the national championships and other governance issues.
On his main objectives, Ng said: “We are aware of the mistakes made... by the past association and president, but we are like a white sheet of paper. We deserve a chance to put things right.
“We have put in place strict measures to ensure that there are no doping cases among the athletes that represent us in competitions.
“We now hope the authorities will give us a chance to show that we are a different organisation.”
Among the measures is to ensure every athlete representing the ABPS is thoroughly educated on the harms of doping.
“It will also be mandatory for athletes to sign an indemnity letter to declare that they are not to consume banned substances. Those who fall afoul of the regulations will be financially liable and banned permanently.”
Ng is hoping to start discussions on attaining NSA status for the ABPS with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and SportSG.
He added: “It will take hard work and proper planning, but my team wants to bring back the glory days of bodybuilding and physique sports. It’s been too long.”
In response to queries from The Sunday Times, an SNOC spokeswoman said that it has not been contacted by the bodybuilding community “in recent times” and added: “NSAs which wish to be affiliated to the SNOC will have to fulfil the criteria set out in our constitution.”
Besides being recognised by an international federation, an NSA needs to be a registered charity and fulfil other organisational and governance requirements to qualify for public funds. It must also be compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency regulations.
The ABPS was registered under the Registry of Societies in 2020.
Two bodies have declared themselves as international bodybuilding federations. First, the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB), which was founded in 1946 in Canada and recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia.
There is also the World Bodybuilding And Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), which was founded in 2009 with the aim of acting as an international governing body for the sport.
Singaporean Paul Chua, the former SBBF chief, is WBPF’s current president.
In response to ST queries, WBPF secretary-general Chetan M. Pathare said: “The ABPS under the leadership of Alan Ng is affiliated with the WBPF... they are actively promoting our sport in Singapore and deserve to be recognised.”
In recent years, the ABPS has sent athletes to compete in various South-east Asian, Asian and World Championships but it will need SNOC’s approval to feature at major meets such as the Asian Games or the SEA Games.
From May 16-20, Singapore will be represented at the 2024 South East Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships in Vientiane, Laos, by three athletes – Sheena Huang, Indra Kurnia Santosa and Afzainizam Berahim.
The main goal is to ensure Singapore is represented in bodybuilding at the 2029 SEA Games at home.
It has not been confirmed if bodybuilding will be a part of the 2025 and 2027 Games in Thailand and Malaysia respectively, but Ng said his organisation wants to send athletes if the sport is included.
Bodybuilding was previously a gold mine for Singapore at major Games.
When it was an event at the quadrennial Asian Games in 2002 and 2006, Singapore won three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.
The biennial SEA Games saw Singapore athletes racking up a whopping 26 gold, seven silvers and nine bronzes from 1987 to 2007.
The ABPS’ AGM, which was held at an office in the Paya Ubi Industrial Park, also saw other five other office-bearers elected – comprising an executive vice-president, two vice-presidents, a secretary and a treasurer.
It was also announced that Sheik Alau’ddin has stepped down as ABPS vice-president due to “personal matters”.
Sheik, who is Singapore Silat Federation’s chief executive and a two-time silat world champion, was arrested in November 2023 for suspected criminal breach of trust.