Crowd cheers as migrant workers flex their muscles at bodybuilding championship in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Since arriving in Singapore from Tamil Nadu in 2014, Indian national Anbalagan Anbarasan’s nightly ritual involved snacking and mindless scrolling on social media. Working out was far from his mind.

But since being encouraged by his friends to sign up for Sunday’s inaugural Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) Bodybuilding Championship, the 29-year-old construction worker has shed 13kg in three months. He now weighs a leaner 82kg.

Anbalagan, who returns from work by about 10pm, now hits the gym at his dormitory in Choa Chu Kang for 30 minutes every night before it closes. When he has more time on Sundays, he goes for a jog around the dormitory premises. Fitness is now his companion.

He said: “My life was all about work and coming back to just chatting with my friends till it’s time to sleep. Joining the competition made me realise I can do more with my time and I am motivated to make sure I lead a healthy lifestyle. I try to encourage my friends to do the same.”