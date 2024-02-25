Beyond the A-levels, Singaporean student-athletes find reward in sport

Late bloomer Reagan Joe discovers joy in sport

SINGAPORE – Throughout his formative years, Reagan Joe was not a physically active kid – he played the saxophone in his primary school’s symphonic band.

It was football that first sparked his passion for sport – his friends introduced him to it in Secondary 3 but he did not try out for the school team as he felt he lacked experience.

After enrolling in St Andrew’s Junior College (SAJC), he chose to play ultimate frisbee but only made the school team in his second year. They went on to win a bronze in the inter-JC competition after beating Raffles Institution in the third-place play-off.

Beyond a medal, the sport also gave the 18-year-old much more. Through his weekly training sessions, Joe found respite from his caregiving duties for his younger brother Duncan, who is 16 and has autism.

The teenager requires some supervision as he often has temper outbursts and his caregivers have to help calm him down.

Due to the unpredictable nature of Duncan’s emotions, Joe can sometimes get caught between his responsibilites in his home and school life.

The brothers come from a single-parent family and their mother, who is the sole breadwinner and works as an exercise therapist, is often not at home.

He said: “The home and school life is definitely much harder to balance and it is a very fine line that often has conflict. I care for my brother and sometimes I can’t focus that much at home but I was determined to just focus on my academics first, everything else comes after.”

“There were times where I had to miss training once or twice because I had to take care of my brother. My dad left the family in 2015 and my mum has to work and at times she cannot take care of him, he needs a lot of care and personal attention, you can’t just leave him alone.”

Despite the lack of a conducive home environment for Reagan to study, he still managed to achieve an A, two Bs, a C and D when he collected his A-level results on Feb 23.

He hopes to read law or the social sciences when he is done with his national service, and to be able to provide for his family in the future.

For now though, Reagan is enjoying basic military training (BMT) and sport has been put on the back-burner.

He said: “Sport has been put on hold because right now the objective is to excel in BMT and my unit life.

“I will still try to go out to play, organise games with my friends but not as much as I would have liked as compared to last time.” - MELVYN TEOH

Battling depression, Janelle Ng finds peace in football